OKLAHOMA CITY – A $2,000,000 winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City, was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. The Powerball ticket was purchased by Ronald, an OKC resident, at Homeland located at 7001 N.W. 122nd Street.
While drinking his morning coffee, Ronald checked his ticket and was shocked to see that he had won. He said that he buys Powerball tickets every once in a while, never expecting to win, but now says he will play all the time. Since realizing he had a winning ticket, he says he cannot stop shaking.
The ticket was purchased for the drawing that occurred on Oct. 31 when the jackpot reached $1 billion, making it only the second time that the Powerball jackpot reached the $1 billion mark. There were no winning jackpot tickets sold for Monday’s drawing so the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion and will be drawn today. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016 at $1.586 billion.
About the Oklahoma Lottery
Last fiscal year, the Oklahoma Lottery paid out more than $213 million in prizes to players, helping to drive both the local and state economy and bolster retail revenue throughout Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.