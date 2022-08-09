An Oklahoma State Department of Education investigation found that Tulsa Public Schools didn’t directly break a law on teaching race and gender issues before a state board voted to downgrade the district’s accreditation status. But an attorney for the Education Department still recommended punishment for the district, finding that an online teacher training course was based on “outlawed concepts,” according to a letter obtained by The Frontier.
State Department of Education General Counsel Brad Clark wrote in a July 7 letter to the Tulsa school district that the agency had found no evidence that a training course called “Cultural Competence and Racial Bias,” violated the law.
“Upon reviewing this information, the OSDE did not find any evidence to substantiate the allegation that the training included ‘statements that specifically shame white people for past offenses in history, and state that all are implicitly racially biased in nature,’” Clark wrote.
However, the investigation did find that audio from the training, which Clark later declined to provide the the State Board of Education, “incorporated” or was “based on” concepts including that “societal systems, including public schools, were originally solely developed by the majority, who were then predominantly White, middle-class individuals,” that black students are more likely to be suspended than white students, and that “deeply rooted stereotypes, built over time and by history and culture, can still be found in classrooms.”
These ideas violated House Bill 1775, a law Oklahoma enacted in 2021 that banned some teachings about race and gender in public schools, even if the concepts weren’t explicitly mentioned, Clark wrote.
“Though there were not direct statements in the training that an individual should feel discomfort or guilt because of their race, the design and basis of the training makes it more likely than not that it incorporates and/or is based on such a concept,” the letter said.
The state board voted last week 4-2 to downgrade both Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools to “accredited with a warning,” a harsher punishment than was originally recommended. Mustang Public Schools, which self-reported a violation from earlier this year based on a student exercise meant to increase empathy among students, received the same punishment as Tulsa for the sake of consistency, board members said last week. There is no appeals process.
According to Clark’s letter, the 18-minute online training on cultural and racial bias that Tulsa Public Schools used was from Vector Solutions, Inc., one of the largest producers of online workplace training in the United States.
The state investigation found that, while none of the concepts banned by HB 1775 were directly included in the training course, there was evidence “making it more likely than not that the training incorporated and/or is based on some banned concepts, including that “an individual is inherently racist because of their race, consciously or unconsciously.”
The Frontier has requested a copy of the training from Tulsa Public Schools and Vector Solutions, Inc., but neither have fulfilled the request.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, who has viewed the training, disagrees with Clark’s conclusion.
“There was no violation of 1775 in the complete 18-minute audio and video that I saw and heard,” said Goodwin. “Clark admitted there was no violation in the materials. He spoke to his interpretation of what the materials possibly could mean and of what he thought the vendor intended. In what world is that a credible violation of law?”
But Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, a co-author of HB 1775, said he thinks Clark’s conclusion is fair and that violations of HB 1775 don’t need to be explicit.
“When a seminar talking about ‘racial bias’ is telling you that black people are more likely to be suspended than white people, I don’t know that it’s like crazy to think that somebody is going to think that you’re trying to get me to realize that (white teachers who disproportionately suspend black students) are racist,” he said.
“To me, if you drop breadcrumbs towards a specific conclusion, I don’t think that you get a pass just because you didn’t explicitly state the final conclusion,” Caldwell said.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, the principal author of HB 1775, agreed.
“You can state facts in a matter-of-fact way or you can do them in a way that implies the person you’re speaking to is guilty,” he said.
