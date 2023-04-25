All commercial marijuana growers are now required to hold a $50,000 bond under one of the first bills Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law this legislative session.
Senate Bill 913 prohibits any medical marijuana business from engaging in commercial growing operations in Oklahoma without acquiring a bond. The bond may be recalled to fund the property's restoration if the property is abandoned or if the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority revokes the business' license.
Some grows may be required to have a higher bond depending on their reclamation requirements set by the OMMA.
The bill's author, Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, said he appreciates Stitt's support in holding medical marijuana grows accountable.
“Our state has had many problems with marijuana grows abandoning land and leaving behind a large mess,” Jech said. “Ultimately, this will help clean up valuable farmland that has been harmed by illegal operations and allows OMMA or any other appropriate state agency to recoup costs associated with the cleanup.”
Commercial operations may operate without a bond if the licensee has owned the land for at least five years before submitting their application.
This bill has been a "work in progress" and a similar one did not make it through the legislative process last year, Jech said.
"This gave us time to improve the bill and bring it back this year in its best form," Jech said. "I greatly appreciate Attorney General (Genter) Drummond’s advice and assistance on this measure, as well as the House author, Rep. Anthony Moore for getting this bill through his chamber.”
SB 913 took effect when it was signed on Thursday.
Drummond said it gives the state a necessary tool after eliminating a "criminal enterprise".
The bill was one of many written after Oklahoma voters rejected to legalize recreational marijuana with State Question 820. Lawmakers sought to change the state's medical marijuana regulations, including proposals to limit THC concentration or allow the OMMA to shut down marijuana operations that damage the environment.
