A bill that would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-5 passed the House Common Education Committee on Wednesday.
HB 2546 passed the HCEC by 10 Republican “yeses,” and two Democratic “no’s.”
Representative Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, authored House Bill 2546, which is on its way to the House floor.
House Bill 2546 specifies that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity shall not occur in kindergarten through grade five or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
“This speaks directly to the heart of a parent’s fundamental right to have a say over the sex education their child receives in school,” O’Donnell said. “Parents are more in tune with their child than any other person, and they alone should be having these discussions with their children at these young ages.”
Some Democrats, including Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, voiced concern about House Bill 2546, stating it may do more harm than good.
“House Bill 2546 is another example of a piece of legislation purported to ‘protect’ when it really is just fanning the flames of fear,” Rosecrants said. “This fear is effective to a loud but small minority of the conservative base, who then reach out to their state representatives and have them run bills like HB 2646.”
Rosecrants explained that not only is the bill not needed, but it is an example of “copy/paste language” seen in other state legislative halls.
“On top of all this, as currently written, it prevents discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation with even counselors,” Rosecrants said. “I brought that up during committee, and the author said it wouldn’t prevent those conversations.”
Rosecrants said he believes the bill’s broad nature would definitely prevent those kinds of conversations between student and counselor.
O’Donnell does not typically author education bills, but has been in conversation with many parents across Oklahoma and the bill has parents’ support.
“It’s on the minds of a lot of parents these days,” O’Donnell said. “I think that we are seeing a trend around the country where laws are being passed to protect children from inappropriate sexual or gender identity education.”
His bill does not prohibit sex education courses in older grades, but parents do have the option of opting out their child from such instruction. Classroom instruction on these topics in grades 6-12 must be age appropriate for students.
Some states are pushing the removal of all sex education, O’Donnell said.
“There are 12 other states considering restricting or eliminating sex education class in their public schools,” O’Donnell said.
He said he has received feedback that the bill should include prohibiting sex education being taught to pre-K, but he’s limiting it to only K-5.
“This bill doesn’t prevent a parent or a child or a pediatrician from having discussions with their children about the birds and the bees but insures that the education on those issues remains in the control of the parents,” O’Donnell said.
Assistant Minority Leader Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, voted against the bill in committee.
“The bill’s author said (it) would eliminate the class that students are offered in the fourth or fifth grade that teaches about what will happen to a body when it is about to enter puberty, a class that gives students anatomically correct vocabulary and one that every parent who wishes to is provided an opportunity to opt out of,” Provenzano said.
Provenzano said she had constituents reach out to her, asking her to oppose the bill because they said that class had saved their life.
“It gave them words to say that ended years of sexual abuse they had endured,” Provenzano said. “I will fight for all kids. I get the point of the bill, but it was so loosely written (a total of 3-4 sentences) that it will do more harm than good. We can do better than that.”
Rosecrants agreed.
“As my colleague Rep. Provenzano, herself a former school administrator pointed out, this bill could prevent existing programs which are designed to help students recognize sexual assault and child trafficking,” Rosecrants said. “For all these reasons and more, we opposed this legislation, and will continue to fight against it if HB 2546 comes up for a House floor vote.”
O’Donnell explained that on education matters, it’s typical to see a break along bipartisan lines.
“Regardless, we’re in it for the kids and some have a different way to get there than others,” O’Donnell said.
