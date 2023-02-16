Fentanyl testing strips would be decriminalized under a bill the House Alcohol, Tobacco, and Controlled Substances committee passed Wednesday with unanimous bipartisan support.
Sponsor and Minority Whip Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) said House Bill 1987 would help prevent fentanyl overdoses and save lives by allowing Oklahomans to carry the strips legally without them being considered drug paraphernalia.
“Fentanyl testing strips are an easy, smart way to give people at risk of fentanyl exposure more information to help keep them safe,” Dollens said. “These strips are reliable and can be a real lifesaver, providing users with a simple way to check for the presence of fentanyl.”
Fentanyl is one of the leading substances involved in Oklahoma’s drug overdose crisis, the state department of health said. In 2019, there were 47 fentanyl overdose deaths, and in 2022, the number of deaths ballooned to 300, according to data from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
“Oklahoma is facing a serious addiction crisis and synthetic fentanyl is extremely deadly,” Dollens said. “The hope of this bill is to save vulnerable Oklahomans who are struggling with addiction.”
The bill now goes to the house floor.
The recent developments show some Oklahoma lawmakers have softened their stances on fentanyl testing strips, which were originally intended for urinalysis. People have argued that the strips facilitate drug use.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed use and decriminalization of the strips, which are small papers that can detect fentanyl in other drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, as well as in different drug mediums such as pills, powder and injectables.
The CDC announced in 2021 that federal funding could be used to purchase the strips. They are inexpensive, costing about a dollar. The change applied to all federal grant programs as long as the purchase is consistent with the program’s purpose.
If the bill passes the House and Senate, Oklahoma would join a growing list of states to lift bans of the strips.
Bill would allow research on psychedelic fungi
Rep. Daniel Pae (R-Lawton) authored House Bill 2107, which would allow institutions of higher education to conduct scientific research and clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocin – naturally occurring psychedelics.
The research would be used for the treatment of adults who may experience post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and other health ailments. The bill aims to learn the safety and efficacy of using the drugs to treat medical conditions, as well as how to cultivate, synthesize, extract and process the molecules.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted psilocybin “breakthrough therapy” status for depression in 2018. A 2020 study by John Hopkins Medicine showed that two doses of psychedelic treatment relieves major depression.
