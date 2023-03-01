The U.S. Supreme Court met Tuesday to hear two cases challenging the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.
Biden campaigned on reducing or outright eliminating student loan debt, and his forgiveness plan was announced this past August.
The plan would erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000 annually. An additional $10,000 would be canceled for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college.
Biden said the action was targeted toward working and middle-class families hit with financial strain from the pandemic and inflation.
In Oklahoma, the average student loan debt is lower compared to other states as Oklahoma is ranked 44th in residents with at least a bachelor’s degree, according to the 2020 United States Census.
Here’s a closer look at student loan debt in Oklahoma (the following figures are from the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Loan Portfolio):
- $15.4 billion – total student loan debt belonging to state residents, which ranks 30th nationally.
- $31,525 – average student loan debt (46th).
- 488,500 – borrowers living in Oklahoma (29th).
- 12.3% – state residents that have student loan debt (T-35th).
- 47.3% – borrowers under the age of 35 (48th).
- 172,000 – applications fully approved for debt relief under Biden’s stalled plan (30th).
At the time of the plan’s announcement, Biden also extended the pause on loan payments, which was set to run through the end of January. Since then, lawsuits from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina challenged the program and froze the Department of Education’s ability to finalize debt relief.
“We are confident that our program is legal and have asked the Supreme Court to allow us to move forward with providing debt relief to tens of millions of eligible Americans,” the Department of Education said in a December notice sent to all federal borrowers. “And while litigation is preventing us from providing the relief needed to avoid these harms, we don’t think it is right to ask borrowers to pay on loans they wouldn’t have to pay were it not for the lawsuits challenging the program.”
As a result, the department extended the pause on federal student loan payments, interest and collections. The pause will end 60 days after the Supreme Court makes a decision on the case. If no decision has been made by June 30, payments will resume on Aug. 29.
Approximately 98,000 Oklahomans are still eligible to apply for the relief, but courts have issued orders for the Department of Education to stop accepting applications until the Supreme Court makes its decision.
The Justices are questioning whether or not Biden had legal authority to cancel the debt as part of his executive power and if the six states that challenged had a legal right to do so. Two of the six conservative justices would have to vote along with their liberal colleagues to uphold Biden’s plan.
