Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, on Feb. 22 passed a bill in the House Public Safety Committee intended to help further curb distracted driving.
House Bill 2228 prohibits the operation of a motor vehicle while the driver is holding or using a handheld cellular telephone or other electronic device when the vehicle is in motion.
Ford explained that in 2015, Oklahoma passed a ban on texting and driving after an accident involving a distracted driver resulted in the death of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas Dees and the severe injury of Trooper Keith Burch.
“While that ban makes it illegal to text while driving, it does nothing to provide the necessary restrictions on other distractions,” Ford said. “This just further clarifies that a driver can’t be holding or viewing content on a cell phone or other electronic device when they should have all of their attention focused on driving.”
Ford said the measure does not prohibit the use of a hands-free device or one that plays through a car’s radio. There also are exceptions for those talking to law enforcement or other specified officials for emergency communications.
HB 2228 further prohibits the confiscation of a cellular telephone to determine a violation without the consent of the person. The measure limits the fine amount to $5 and court costs and fees to not more than $95.
Ford, a former police officer, said this bill could help save lives. It is now eligible to be considered by the full House.
HB 2773 increases compensation for individuals wrongfully convicted
HB 2773, authored by House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, increases the compensation for a person wrongfully convicted.
The bill removes the $175,000 cap and creates a formula to determine compensation.
“HB 2773 is a criminal justice reform measure that takes a step toward ensuring the integrity of Oklahoma’s criminal justice system,” Rep. Munson said.
Using the new formula, the individual wrongfully convicted would get $50,000 per year for every year they were incarcerated. If the individual was on death row, they would get an additional payment of $50,000 for every year they were on death row. If the wrongfully convicted person was on probation or parole, they would get an additional payment of $25,000 for every year they were on probation or parole.
The measure also directs the Department of Corrections to provide information to each wrongfully convicted person about the possibility of compensation.
“When a factually innocent person is released from incarceration, it is our responsibility to adequately care for the individual who has been stripped of the opportunity to live a full life and the opportunity to care for themselves and their family,” Rep. Munson said.
The bill would also prohibit Oklahoma colleges, universities and technology centers from charging tuition, mandatory fees, room and board expenses for the individuals wrongfully convicted and their children.
“Both Texas and Kansas provide better compensation for the wrongfully convicted. Since our states have many similarities, it made sense to model our wrongful conviction compensation amounts after the states who have successfully accomplished this much needed change,” Rep. Munson said.
Payments may be made in standard annuity payments.
“I am grateful to my colleagues from both sides of the aisle for supporting my legislation, and I am hopeful for continued support as HB 2773 moves through the legislative process,” Rep. Munson added.
HB 2773 passed the House Judiciary – Civil Committee unanimously last week and is now eligible to be heard on the House Floor.
