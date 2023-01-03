Oklahoma City – Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) was nominated for the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the first Asian-American to be nominated as leader of either legislative body in Oklahoma history.
“I’d like to thank my colleagues that voted for me and their trust in me,” said Munson. “Even though I did not win the election, this is another glass ceiling broken, not just for Asian American women, but all underrepresented women in our government. As a young Asian-American woman growing up in Oklahoma, I would have never imagined that I could someday become a state legislator, much less be nominated for Speaker of the House.”
Munson was elected by her colleagues in the Democratic Caucus to serve as the Democratic Leader of the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2021 and will continue to serve in that role for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.
“I hope all Oklahoma girls of every kind of background can look at today and know that they can be whatever they dream or aspire to be,” said Munson.
Munson was nominated by Representative Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) and seconded by Representative Meloyde Blancett (D-Tulsa) and both stressed Munson’s commitment to serving all Oklahomans.
“I congratulate Speaker Charles McCall on his election as Speaker of the House,” said Munson. “We’ve maintained a good relationship and I look forward to working with him over the next two years, especially when it comes to Oklahomans who feel left behind by our state government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.