A bill that passed the House on Monday would modify the eligibility to play sports for high school transfer students.
Rep. Ty Burns’, R-Pawnee, House Bill 2249 would allow transfer students to play sports on their first day at the new school if he or she did not letter in sports at the prior school. The student must also transfer before his or her sophomore year for the automatic eligibility to apply.
If the student does not qualify for a hardship waiver, he or she must wait one year before participating in sports.
“This bill allows students to continue to play the sports they love,” Burns said. “Several constituents reached out with concern regarding student athlete transfer rules.”
The bill passed the House floor with 62 yeas to 20 nays, but Burns told the News Press he is concerned about its chances at the Senate because he said the OSSAA – the governing body for the state's high school sports – is going to try to “kill it.”
“We’re going to have to fight like hell for (the bill),” Burns said. “We’ve reached out to the governor’s office for support.”
Burns ran House Bill 3968 – which would have allowed students to maintain eligibility if they transferred during summer break – in the 2022 regular session, but it failed to pass out of the House Common Education Committee.
This prompted a request for an interim study on the OSSAA held in October before the committee. Burns said the association is hypocritical for making revenue from high school sports and taking away an entire year of eligibility from athletes who have a limited playing window.
“They hold everybody hostage,” Burns said. “I’m still a volunteer coach and it's infuriating to see the struggles of students … I would call them predatory on parents and school supporters.”
Burns said he has heard from many families who could only get hardship waivers after hiring lawyers.
“It is time for students to have a voice,” Burns said. “OSSAA is taking approximately $6 million … while schools struggle to hire bus drivers and coaches. Schools must step up and protect their students from these greedy associations.”
Van Shea Iven, the OSSAA Media Relations Director, told the News Press the rule is in place because the schools have asked for and voted on it.
“We don’t make any rules out of this office. The schools make all the rules,” Iven said. “Our job is to put on playoff and then to enforce the rules that the schools come up with.”
