Southbound I-35 at Mulhall-Orlando Rd. at mile marker 180 will narrow to one lane from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for bridge wall repair. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
breaking editor's pick
I-35 narrows near Perry Thursday
- Oklahoma Transportation Communications
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Debra Dunbar, 64, died May 10, 2022. Family visitation will be 2-4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Strode Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Strode Funeral Home Chapel. www.strodefh.com
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 5/16/22, at Crossroads Community Church, 52787 W. OK-51 Jennings, OK 74038. Please visit www.PalmerMarlerFH.com for full obituary.
James Breazile died May 4, 2022. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Mass is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Francis. Burial following at Fairlawn Cemetery. www.strodefh.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Chaffin sues Stillwater schools after being escorted from school board meeting
- Stillwater Public Schools to propose $195 million bond issue
- Stillwater developing incentive for large industrial employer
- SPD responds to found body
- Crossing the Stage at All Walks of Life: Giles family proves you can graduate at any age
- Search Committee secures funds to install Gateway Project sculpture at Sixth and Western
- Holliday brothers rely on competitiveness, camaraderie to create special varsity season together
- Payne County to hear radio presentation from alternate provider
- ‘They make you pay’: Gajewski seeks turnaround after Sooners sweep Cowgirls
- Stillwater celebrates National Day of Prayer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.