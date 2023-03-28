There has been a loud uproar in recent weeks and months about Chinese companies investing in U.S. farmland, and Sen. James Lankford, R-OK, joined the discussion Tuesday.
He spoke on behalf of his Security and Oversight of International Landholdings (SOIL) Act on the Senate floor. The bill would mandate the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States to review pending foreign acquisition of agricultural land if the entity is a threat to national security or a non-market economy.
The former applies to China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. The latter is for the countries labeled as government-run, non-market economies; Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
“If you’re going to buy any kind of land in the United States and you’re from one of those countries … (you) could actually do that kind of purchase,” Lankford said. “But we just want to know why, where, how much, what’s the purpose of this, and we can ask those practical questions.”
Lankford is one of many Congress members who view China’s accumulation of U.S. farmland as a threat to national security.
Chinese companies own 383,935 acres as of 2021, which is less than one percent of the total foreign-owned farmland, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But Lankford said he is concerned because that figure is nearly double that of the 2020 one.
“This trend is happening all over the country, and we’re certainly seeing it in my state of Oklahoma,” Lankford said. “It’s dramatically affecting the price of real estate.”
Ten years ago, 321,000 acres in Oklahoma were foreign-owned, and, today, that number is up to 1.67 million, Lankford said.
“There’s a rapid transition that’s happening where foreign entities are rapidly buying up land, and I would tell you if you’re a farmer or rancher, they would say there are some things that God’s just not making more of and one of them is land,” Lankford said. “You can’t just give that up.”
Lankford implied this expansion in Oklahoma can be traced back to the passage of State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana in 2018.
OBN agents recently seized a marijuana grow in Yale that was under straw ownership.
“Chinese criminal organizations have moved into my state in mass numbers,” Lankford said. “The year after marijuana was legalized in my state for ‘medical purposes,’ we had more land sales to foreign entities in Oklahoma than any other state in America as Chinese criminal organizations and Mexican cartels immediately moved in to be able to set up shop in distribution nationwide.”
Foreign companies are legally barred from owning land within one mile of military installations. But some lawmakers, including Lankford, now believe the buffer zone is not large enough and believe rogue states are using American land for espionage.
Furthermore, the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 requires foreign transactions to be reported. But this does not apply to “tracts of land that are 10 acres or smaller, in the aggregate, from which the agricultural or timber products are less than $1,000 in annual gross sales value.”
Lankford said his SOIL Act closes that loophole.
“I’m not trying to stop an investment into this country,” Lankford said. “But when Iran is buying up a big chunk of land, we should ask the question why they’re doing that. When China is snapping up land by the hundreds of thousands of acres, we should ask the question why.”
