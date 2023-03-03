Chinese entities are slowly buying up more U.S. farmland, the United States Department of Agriculture said, and some members of Congress see that as a threat to national security.
Rep. Frank Lucas, R-OK, is one of them. The USDA said his state has the most acres of land under foreign ownership in the country.
Lucas joined representatives from four other states in leading a push to address the USDA’s “failure to conduct oversight of foreign acquisition of U.S. agricultural land.”
In a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the lawmakers expressed concern after a recently publicized internal USDA memo stated the number of foreign acquisition disclosures increased between 2015 and 2018, which went unreported. However, no penalties were assessed because of limited staff.
The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act requires disclosure of foreign acquisition of U.S. agricultural land in a report to Congress. Failure to report can result in a penalty of up to 25 percent of the market value of the foreign person’s interest in the land.
The lawmakers’ letter called the USDA’s reasoning “unacceptable.”
“Foreign ownership of agricultural land threatens small family farm operations and the overall health of the agricultural supply chain,” lawmakers said in the letter. “As the foreign acquisition of farmland increases, it is evident that even more oversight is needed to protect local farmers, rural communities and our national security.”
China owns about less than one percent of all foreign-owned U.S. agricultural land, according to a report presented to Congress in 2021. For comparison, Canada owns about two percent.
Still, the report said China’s investment is rising over the past 15 years though, to the concern of these lawmakers.
Lucas introduced the Agricultural Security Risk Review Act to the most previous Congress, which would have formally placed the USDA as a member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
He echoed his sentiments after Tuesday’s letter was sent to Vilsack.
“Recent increases in foreign purchase of U.S. farmland, including across Oklahoma, is indicative for more transparency so that the federal government can address flaws in the current system,” Lucas said.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, was the first signature to appear on the letter. She said food security is national security.
“Our nation is currently faced with the increasing threat of foreign adversaries like China undermining our food security,” Stefanik said. “The USDA’s failure of due diligence is inexcusable. There must be accountability, so we do not cede any awareness or ownership of our food supply to foreign actors working against the United States.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.