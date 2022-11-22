The Made in Oklahoma Coalition is gearing up for Thanksgiving with sweet and savory dishes made with local products. Buying local is a great way to support local businesses, and it’s easy to do with an array of products you’ll want to have on your Thanksgiving grocery list.
It’s fun to try new recipes during the holidays, but we tend to come back to our family favorites. The dishes we grew up eating fill Thanksgiving with a touch of nostalgia. Even at the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, we’ve noticed that Oklahomans can’t get enough of tried and true Thanksgiving recipes like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and pecan pie.
November is the kickoff to baking season, where even those who rarely bake find themselves in the kitchen making pies, cakes and cookies and this year – truffles. Our Pecan Pie Truffles will get rave reviews this holiday season. Bourbon, dark brown sugar and toasted pecans combine to make a rich truffle that will carry you from Thanksgiving through Christmas as a dessert to bring to parties or to gift to neighbors and friends.
Oklahoma Pecan Pie TrufflesDescription: These rich truffles are the perfect after-dinner treat. The recipe makes about 2 dozen truffles.
Ingredients:
• 2½ cups Knight Creek Farm Pecans, toasted and finely chopped
• 1 cup graham cracker crumbs (from about 8 whole graham crackers)
• 1 cup dark brown sugar, packed
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 2 tablespoons Griffin’s Original Syrup
• ¼ cup Same Old Moses Bourbon
• 1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
• 8 ounces Bedre Dark Chocolate Melting Wafers or 8 ounces of Bedre Dark Chocolate Bars
Directions:
1. Stir together pecans, graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar and salt until well combined. Add syrup, bourbon and vanilla, stirring until well combined. Use your hands to fully incorporate the mixture.
2. Form 24 walnut-sized truffles. Place on a cookie sheet, and freeze for 2 hours.
3. In a double boiler or microwave, melt chocolate on low to medium heat, stirring occasionally until fully melted and smooth.
4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Dip frozen truffles into melted chocolate, and place on baking sheet. Let firm – about 15 minutes.
– MIO Coalition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.