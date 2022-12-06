The Oklahoman has recognized 101 companies and organizations in Oklahoma as Top Workplaces for 2022.
The designation is based solely on employee feedback.
Companies were broken up into three categories based on size.
Meridian Technology Center was No. 12 of 30 companies in the mid-size category.
This is the ninth year the school has received the designation.
“We’re mission-focused,” CEO Douglas Major said. “We’re committed to hiring the best people to help us educate, enrich lives and secure economic futures for residents of our district. The result of that is staff members who bring their best each and every day. Our staff members are what make us a Top Workplace.”
Meridian employees completed a survey created by Energage, LLP. Employees were asked to evaluate the company’s direction, execution of ideas, connectedness to the organization, role satisfaction, supervision and employee benefits.
“This process has never been about earning an award,” Major said. “We view it as a framework that allows our employees to tell us what we’re doing well and areas in which we have room to grow.”
In 2020 and 2021, the school earned the Top Mid-Size Workplace special recognition. Last year, the school also earned the My Manager Award, recognizing the support that employees report receiving from their supervisors. In 2019, the school was celebrated for Direction – meaning employees shared that they believe Meridian is going in the right direction. In 2016, the school earned honors for its commitment to professional development and training for staff members.
For Information Technology instructor Daniel Devers, what separates Meridian is the emphasis on creating genuine relationships with students and coworkers.
“We have a very relationship-driven culture,” Devers said. “We are committed to the people we serve in the district and each other. When you apply to work here, you can expect that relationships are going to be built from day one.”
Devers added that another area in which the school excels is asking for feedback and implementing changes based on what is learned.
“Not only do leaders value your opinion, but they also value your thought process.”
Devers, now in his twelfth year of teaching, can attest to the school’s commitment to continuous improvement from his role as an instructor and his time as a student. This effort, he said, is part of why he wanted to return to Tech as an instructor.
“Teaching here is how I can return the favor to everyone who invested in me when I was here as a student,” he explained. “Working here, I know I’m making a difference.”
Cathy Hampton echoed these remarks. Hampton has been with the school for two decades. As one of the more tenured members of the school’s Custodial team, Hampton’s impact extends beyond her job duties. She’s frequently seen on campus talking to students, and students are always happy to see her smile.
“We interact a lot with students in the HiSET program,” Hampton said. “For some reason, there’s just a connection there. They keep us updated with how they are doing on their test prep, and they always let us know when they’ve passed their exam.”
The relationship between students and the school’s staff doesn’t happen by accident. Instructors and support staff have professional development sessions on connecting with students from various backgrounds and the unique challenges they may face. The school’s administrative framework is built around small learning communities that ensure each student has several staff members who work closely with them. These efforts pay off for students and staff.
The Impact of Values-Based Leadership
Meridian’s values are relationships, excellence, innovation, integrity, empowerment and impact. Throughout campus, students and guests have access to values cards available for input on how they have experienced staff members living out the school’s values. Comments are shared with the employee’s supervisor. During staff meetings, Dr. Major recognizes the staff member for their effort.
Recent examples of how students and staff live out the school’s values include recognizing students who have earned their high school equivalency certification during the May graduation ceremony, staff members serving on business and education councils to give input on program direction, members of CareerTech Student organizations volunteering at the Oklahoma Special Olympics and Evening Cosmetology students providing salon services to clients of Wings of Hope Family Crisis Center.
In addition to having nearly 900 students enrolled in full-time career training programs at its Main Campus in Stillwater, in January, the South Campus in Guthrie opened, and the school began providing personal and professional development courses through its Workforce and Economic Development division. The South Campus is also home to The Peak, a second business incubator that focuses on providing support for entrepreneurs.
Meridian is one of 29 schools within Oklahoma’s CareerTech system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.