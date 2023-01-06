A new pair of bills would make it a felony for physicians to provide or refer for gender transition procedures for young adults.
Sen. David Bullard (R-Duncan) filed Senate Bill 129, cited as the Millstone Act of 2023, signaling at least one lawmaker seeks to prevent the procedure for anyone younger than 26.
The proposed bill would also ban puberty-blocking drugs and hormonal therapies.
State Medicaid and other public funds would be barred from covering gender-affirming care.
Any violation would be considered “unprofessional conduct” and result in the immediate revocation of the physician’s license.
Physicians would not be prohibited from providing services to persons born with a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development” determined through genetic or biological testing.
“It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health or safety, an emergency is hereby declared to exist,” Bullard said in the bill. “This act shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and approval.”
Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Sequoyah) filed a nearly identical bill.
The differences in House Bill 1011 include making the procedures illegal for anyone younger than 21 and 10 years imprisonment and a $100,000 fine for those found guilty.
House Democrat hopes to axe education law
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Cleveland) filed legislation that would repeal 2021 House Bill 1775, a state law that bans or restricts diversity-based curriculum.
No state college or university is allowed to require gender or sexual diversity training under the law.
School teachers, administrators and districts are banned from teaching material that makes students feel guilty because of their race.
The bill created confusion across the state because although it does not outright ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory, its language is ambiguous with anti-CRT sentiments.
New state laws that went into effect Jan. 1
• A person will forfeit their Oklahoma voter registration card if he or she is issued a driver’s license in another state, among other qualifications under a new law. Additionally, every individual in a household with five or more adults will occasionally have to verify voter registration.
• House Bill 1933 reduced unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks. The duration of benefits would return to 26 weeks if the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported more than 40,000 claims in one week.
• Senate Bill 1339 requires businesses to charge a sales tax to any service they perform that costs under $10,000. This affects online retailers, mechanics and nonessential businesses such as salons, bars and gyms.
• Senate Bill 418 requires any high-volume, third-party sellers to provide bank account numbers, contact information and tax identification to online marketplaces.
