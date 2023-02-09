OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Community College announced it has been awarded a new grant from the US Department of Forestry to support climate change research.
The grant will be used to fund research projects that will focus on identifying and developing strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and reduce the impact of climate change on vulnerable populations. This initiative will be led by Dr. Shanna Padgham, Department Chair of Political Science.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant,” Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC said. “Given the profound impact on extreme weather variations, food sources, clean air, water and future generations, Oklahoma City Community College is committed to understanding and mitigating the impact of climate change. This will allow our teams across campus to expand our research and develop innovative solutions to address the challenges we face.”
OCCC will also conduct a study on the positive effects of green living on students. The research will focus on how green living can improve student health, well-being and academic success.
“This project is a collaboration between several departments on campus,” Dr. Nancy Alexander, Executive Director of Grants Administration said. “Our teams are dedicated to exploring the restorative psychological and physiological health benefits for students associated with exposure to vibrant green spaces.”
OCCC Facilities Management team will convert two unused flower beds into native Oklahoma plant and flower exhibits: the Oklahoma Xeriscape and the Oklahoma Proven flower bed. These will be used for on-campus research to find solutions to the impacts affecting Oklahoma Forestry.
The OCCC program, Students Connecting Mentors for Success, will host programming on campus including a series of seminars on various topics to provide education and awareness.
“We are committed to creating a sustainable future for our students and our planet,” Dr. Shanna Padgham said. “This grant will help us to further our efforts to promote green living and reduce our carbon footprint.”
OCCC is dedicated to promoting sustainability and protecting the environment. This grant will help us to continue our efforts to reduce our global footprint. The campus green initiatives include: filtered water fountains, a campus wide recycling program and an electric car charging station. Oklahoma City Community College is also designated as a Tree Campus USA institution.
