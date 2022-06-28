The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents announced the election of Regent Jarold Callahan to the position of Board Chair. Callahan’s term begins July 1. He succeeds Regent Trudy Milner in this position.
He was appointed to the board by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2016 and again in 2018.
“Regent Callahan’s experience and reputation in both academia and agriculture are a remarkable fit with the mission of the A&M board. His leadership as chair will be of great value to the board,” said OSU/A&M Regents Chief Executive Officer Jason Ramsey.
“I am excited to continue working with Jarold Callahan to advance Oklahoma State University and our land-grant mission,” said Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum. “I congratulate him on his new role and give thanks for the hard work of his predecessor – Dr. Trudy Milner – and every member of the board, which continues to provide critical leadership and support for our university system.”
Regent Callahan is president of Express Ranches, one of the nation’s largest purebred and commercial ranching operations headquartered in Yukon, Oklahoma. He is also the co-owner and operator of Callahan Cattle Company and XCEL Feedyard, LLC.
Callahan grew up in northeastern Oklahoma on a diversified family farm and cattle operation. Farming and ranching quickly became his passion. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College where he was the Outstanding Freshman and Sophomore in Agriculture. He then received a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University and successfully competed on the OSU livestock judging team as a student, winning national honors.
Callahan went on to serve as a faculty member and livestock judging coach at both NEO A&M and OSU. At both institutions, he was recognized as an exceptional teacher and coach. His livestock judging teams won national championships and he was recognized as National Coach of the Year on multiple occasions.
Callahan served as executive vice president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association from 1991-1996 prior to being hired to lead Express Ranches. Under Callahan’s leadership, Express Ranches has been the American Angus Association high point Roll of Victory Breeder for the past 10 consecutive years and is the largest purebred seedstock operation in North America.
His many honors include service on the Oklahoma Beef Council and the American Angus Association, where he served on the board of directors and as president. Callahan and Bob Funk of Express Ranches were recognized by the OSU Department of Animal Science with the Master Breeder award in 2014. Both OSU and the University of Arkansas have recognized Regent Callahan as a Graduate of Distinction.
The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents has the supervision, management, and control of five institutions including Oklahoma State University, Connors State College, Langston University, Northeastern Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College and Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
