For fans of rapper Jack Harlow, Super Bowl LVII was all about the triangle. For former Oklahoman Corey Martin, the Super Bowl was all about the dress.
During a 90-second Doritos commercial, Harlow plays the triangle, and suddenly the primitive musical instrument becomes the hottest thing on the planet. One scene in the commercial shows a runway model walking a poodle, his head groomed in the shape of a triangle.
The model’s unique high-low gown is covered in heavy metal triangles, with a striking white hat decorated with matching silver triangles. The dress was designed by Trayce Field and created by Corey Martin, an Oklahoma City area native.
In a recent interview for Oklahoma CareerTech, Martin said he learned to sew in his family and consumer sciences class at Okeene High School. Now he is a customer tailor for Motion Picture Costumers IATSE Local 75 and credits his FCS instructor with teaching him many skills that have contributed to his success.
“In FCS I developed as a leader and a communicator,” he said. “These skills have become very valuable in my adult life, both professionally and personally.”
Martin said the FCS co-curricular student organization, then called Future Homemakers of America, taught him basic life skills such as how to set up a budget and balance a checkbook. FHA (now called Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) gave Martin the confidence to lead his colleagues on team projects.
“I often serve as a leader in whatever costume shop or production I am working on,” he said. “If I had not developed my sewing skills and the leadership qualities I learned in FHA, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
And where is he? Martin lives in Burbank, California. He said the most valuable lesson he learned in FCS and FHA was to appreciate people. In the theater industry, he said, it’s important to have a network of peers and friends, which Martin has built over the past several years.
After graduating from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School, Martin majored in musical theater and costume design at the University of Central Oklahoma. In addition to creating costumes, he is also a writer and plans to create a movie or television series.
