Oklahoma was recently awarded a competitive, three-year Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Renewal through the Office of Child Care, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) grant is available to states and territories to support early childhood services for children birth to age five. Funds support a needs assessment, strategic planning, family engagement, quality improvement, workforce compensation and supports, and direct services for young children.
“We are excited about all of the ways this money will help us improve early childhood education for Oklahoma children and families,” Carrie Williams, Executive Director of OPSR said. “Support for critical programs and services, like child care access, mental health supports and early literacy efforts will make a tremendous impact on our efforts to ensure children enter school, ready to succeed.”
Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness first received grant funding in 2019 to support a needs assessment and strategic plan. The PDG B-5 Renewal will allow Oklahoma to build upon its initial grant activities, while considering the changing needs of children and families created by the COVID 19 Pandemic.
Investing in strategies to address those needs are key components of the renewal grant, which was awarded jointly to OPSR and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Expanding access to early childhood services for children, particularly those in high-need communities, and creating seamless early learning experiences from birth through third grade, presents a unique opportunity to support Oklahoma families.
“OPSR is an amazing partner and this grant will allow them to continue to lead the way in early childhood education, not only in Oklahoma, but across the nation,” said Justin Brown, Oklahoma Secretary of Human Services.
Oklahoma will receive $12 million each year for three years for a total of $36 million through December 2025. Governor Stitt appointed the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as the lead agency for the grant in collaboration with the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness.
