Every second was vital after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on an NFL field, when doctors said CPR saved Hamlin’s life.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the man who restored Hamlin’s heartbeat was Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington. Kellington, a Midwest City native, graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance.
“One of our own is a hero,” OSU Athletics said via Twitter. “Denny interned for OSU football from 1996-1999. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, Denny and the entire Bills organization.”
According to the Monday Night Football broadcast, medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes after the 24-year-old safety made a tackle, stood up and collapsed. He was then intubated and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center – where he still remains.
A UC Health physician said the measures Kellington and other Bills trainers took at Paycor Stadium saved not only Hamlin’s life, but his neurological function, as well.
“The Bills training staff who (were) with him immediately recognized that this was not a run of the mill injury and that they had a significant event on their hands and immediately responded,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts in a Zoom call on Thursday. “This went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances, and they did a fantastic job which is why we’re here today.”
Hamlin is still in critical condition, and significant progress is needed, but he is showing “substantial improvement” in his recovery. Pritts said he is able to move his hands and feet and communicate in writing as he cannot speak because of the breathing tube in his throat.
He will need to be taken off the breathing tube for him to be upgraded to stable condition.
Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Kellington during a press conference.
“For an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action that he did and step up and take charge like he did . . . is nothing short of amazing,” McDermott said. “The courage that that took . . . you talk about a real hero, a real leader in saving Damar’s life. I just admire his strength.”
