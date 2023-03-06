The initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is set to appear on Tuesday’s special election ballot.
If voters approve State Question 820, those age 21 and older could buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as June. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 21 states and Washington D.C.
Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788 in 2018, which gave them access to medical marijuana.
Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws filed the new initiative with Secretary of State Brian Bingman in January 2022. It was confirmed to have enough signatures to qualify for the November general election ballot, but the Oklahoma Election Board said its statutory deadline passed while the signatures were being counted.
Gov. Kevin Stitt slated a special election for the initiative to occur on Tuesday. It could have appeared on the November 2024 ballot at the latest.
Under SQ 820, the export of marijuana from Oklahoma would still be prohibited.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission would collect a 15 percent excise tax on recreational use sales. Tax revenues would fund the law’s implementation and surplus revenue be appropriated as follows:
- 30 percent to public school programs to address substance abuse and improve student retention
- 30 percent to the state general fund
- 20 percent to drug addiction treatment programs
- 10 percent to courts
- 10 percent to local governments
SQ 820 would not affect laws that already prohibit or regulate marijuana distribution to persons younger than 21, operating any motorized form of transport while under the influence of marijuana, possession on the grounds of school property and smoking or vaping in a public place, among others.
People 21 and older would be limited to possessing one ounce of marijuana, eight grams in a concentrated form and/or eight grams of marijuana-infused products such as edibles. Possession and growth limitations include having not more than six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings.
Penalties include a $250 fine for anyone that grows marijuana plants that are visible from a public place, a $25 fine for anyone who smokes or vapes in a public place and a $100 fine or four hours of drug education for anyone under 21 years of age who possesses or uses marijuana.
Local governments could regulate the time, place and manner of the operation of marijuana businesses within its boundaries. But it could not limit the number of, or completely prohibit, such businesses.
For renters, a lease agreement could not prohibit a tenant from lawfully possessing and consuming marijuana by means other than smoking.
The law would not affect an employer’s ability to restrict employee use.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would be authorized to administer and enforce the law. It would have until Sept. 3 to have regulations in place.
