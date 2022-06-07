OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has named nine students as 2022 OMRF Langston University Biomedical Research Scholars.
The program aims to diversify biomedical research in the state and is a partnership between OMRF and LU, Oklahoma’s only historically Black college or university.
“OMRF and Langston University created this program to give these students the opportunity to grow through hands-on experience in their chosen field,” said OMRF scientist Valerie Lewis, Ph.D., who also serves as a student liaison to OMRF’s summer scholars. “It’s an absolute pleasure to have bright new Langston faces joining us this summer and see returning scholars continue their work.”
In the eight-week paid internship, Langston students work alongside world-class scientists on research in areas from cardiovascular biology and osteoarthritis to cancer and diseases of aging. At the end of the program, they will author scientific papers and deliver presentations to the foundation’s research staff.
Following the internship, students can choose to continue working with their OMRF mentors on ongoing research projects.
“Langston Scholars have the opportunity to work on research that can span their entire undergraduate careers,” said Autumn Huffman, an OMRF Langston Scholar program coordinator. “Although we’re just getting started, our goal is that their time at OMRF inspires them to keep their scientific talent in Oklahoma after graduation.”
The 2022 OMRF Langston University Biomedical Research Scholars and their majors are:
• Damira Flavors, Biology
• J’Taelii Heath, Biology
• Trejon James, Biology
• Akilah Masters, Biology
• Dashari Miller, Biology
• Taylor Myers, Chemistry
• Amia Quinn, Biology
• Menerva Racy, Biology
•Aijalon Underwood, Chemistry
For more information about the program, visit www.omrf.org/langston.
