TULSA – A $3.5 million grant recently awarded to OSU Center for Health Sciences will fund new programs and bolster existing ones aimed at recruiting and preparing Native American undergraduate students to enter medical school.
“Less than 0.2 percent of physicians are Native American in the U.S., even less in STEM careers. If students can see someone like themselves in medicine, and a pathway for themselves, they can create a vision for themselves in the future,” said Kent Smith, Ph.D., associate dean of the Office of American Indians in Medicine and Sciences at OSU-CHS.
The Health Resources & Services Administration Centers for Excellence awarded the grant to develop a Native American Primary Care Center for Excellence. The renewable grant, which will be distributed over five years, is being administered by Smith and Denna Wheeler, Ph.D., director of research and evaluation at the OSU Center for Rural Health.
The HRSA grant also provides scholarships and resources for Native medical students, postdoctoral fellows and faculty.
“Ultimately, we want to increase the number of competitive Native American applicants by providing training and resources to those students applying to admissions at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine,” Smith said.
The grant will also supply funding for the development of a pipeline from undergraduate college to medical school for Native American students called Native Pathways, which utilize new and existing programs like hands-on recruitment events that travel to tribal communities and preadmission workshops specifically for American Indian students.
Smith said building and developing partnerships with Oklahoma’s tribal governments and their health systems is vital to the success of American Indian students in medical school as those tribes provide residency, rotation and externship opportunities for students.
“We want to identify students who are committed to giving back to their communities. Tribes want their own citizens to return home. That’s what this grant will help us do,” he said. “Physician and patient trust and communication is so important, this is why we’re helping the tribes grow their own physicians, so to speak, and expand capacity for the tribal physician communities.”
Smith said the grant will also have a positive impact on the current Native American medical students attending OSU-COM.
“We want to ramp up academic support for medical students who are struggling and make sure our Native students don’t fall through the cracks. That they have the resources and support they need to be successful at the end of the day,” he said.
The U.S. National Cancer Institute also recently awarded a $2 million training grant called Native American Youth Enjoy Sciences that aims to increase representation of Oklahoma American Indian students in biomedical and cancer research.
The grant was awarded to the partnership of the OSU-CHS, University of Oklahoma and the OU Health Sciences Center Stephenson Cancer Center and Smith is one of the program’s co-directors.
YES Oklahoma will provide a research training strategy where American Indian high school students will engage in hands-on scientific research and professionalization activities with a strong emphasis in cancer research.
About Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences
Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences is a nationally recognized academic health center focused on teaching, research and patient care through its OSU Medicine clinics located throughout the Tulsa metro area. OSU Center for Health Sciences offers graduate and professional degrees through the College of Osteopathic Medicine, the School of Allied Health, the School of Health Care Administration, the School of Biomedical Sciences, the School of Forensic Sciences, the Physician Assistant Program and the newest site, OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah. OSU Medicine operates a network of clinics offering a multitude of specialty services including addiction medicine, cardiology, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry and women’s health. Learn more at medicine.okstate.edu.
