The Kiamichi River’s headwaters start at Pine Mountain in the Ouachita Mountains near the border with Arkansas and flow about 177 miles southeast until they merge with the Red River in Hugo. This photo, taken on a bridge crossing the river in Tuskahoma, shows a slight rise in the water levels after a week of late fall showers. The river only rises like so twice a year, according to the locals, which is what allows them to have hay meadows they don’t have to worry about watering with irrigation systems.