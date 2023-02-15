OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Ajay Pittman (D-Oklahoma City) was recently appointed to serve as the Vice Chairman of the House of Representative Tourism Committee for the 59th Oklahoma Legislative Session.
“Representative Pittman has a unique perspective and positive attitude that will help her excel in this new role,” Speaker of the House of Representatives Charles McCall (R-Atoka) said. “I believe the Tourism Committee will benefit from her insight as the session progresses.”
“I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of Tourism,” Rep. Pittman said. “For over six generations, my family has lived and served in House District 99. I am so grateful for the opportunity to help support and enhance businesses in our state.”
“Representative Pittman will be a good advocate. I look forward to working with her to bring more visitors and sales tax dollars to our state,” Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell said. “From opening the Bob Dylan Center to unveiling major State Park upgrades, 2022 was one of the biggest years in Oklahoma tourism history. To keep that momentum going, Oklahoma needs legislators who support the industry and understand the economic impact it has.”
According to House Tourism Chairman Rep. Tammy Townley (R- Ardmore), tourism is the third largest economic driver in Oklahoma and a huge responsibility.
“Representative Pittman is a fantastic addition to our tourism committee and team,” Rep. Townley said. “She has a deep love for Oklahoma. As the House District 99 Representative, with many tourist destinations in her area, she is the perfect legislative leader to serve as vice-chair of the House Tourism Committee.”
