McCall Elected to Historic Fourth Term as House Speaker
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history.
"It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House and it is a duty that I do not take lightly," McCall said. "During my time in the House, we have worked together to lay the foundation for a stronger Oklahoma. We have made great strides toward improving government efficiency, bolstering our economy and improving education within our state, but more work remains to be done. Over these next two years I look forward to working together with my colleagues in the House, as well as our counterparts in the Senate and executive branch, as we continue to move Oklahoma forward."
McCall was elected to represent House District 22 in 2012. McCall and his wife Stephanie live in Atoka County and have two children, Chase and Carson.
The House also adopted rules for the upcoming 59th legislative session, which begins Feb. 6.
