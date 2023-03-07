A bill focused on making Oklahoma schools safer passed the Senate unanimously on Feb. 28.
SB 100 would require each school district to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment from the Oklahoma School Security Institute by July 1, 2026.
Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is a retired educator and the chair of the bipartisan School Safety Working Group. He authored Senate Bill 100 after speaking with school administrators, teachers and parents from around the state and learning about the varying degrees of security available in districts.
“During our work last year in the bipartisan School Safety Working Group, one of our main concerns was increasing the safety of Oklahoma’s 2,000-plus school sites,” Pemberton said. “It became apparent that we needed one entity to assess these facilities to ensure uniform security throughout our school systems.”
If a school district has already been assessed in the last two years, it would be exempt. For all other school districts, re-assessments would be conducted every five years.
“With the mental health crisis sweeping our nation, it’s imperative that families can rest assured these campuses and their children and other loved ones are safe,” Pemberton said. “These assessments will provide our districts critical guidance to secure their facilities.”
Estimated costs to conduct the school district assessments will be approximately $1.4 million per year, according to OSSI.
Senate Bill 100 moved to the House, where Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, serves as the House author.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.