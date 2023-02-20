Ever since Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the NIL bill into law in May 2021, state legislators have tried to tame what became the wild west of recruiting in collegiate athletics.
Now, the Oklahoma Senate approved a bill from Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, which would amend NIL law in several ways. It now goes to the House.
“I would like for us to take control of this and not give it to the NCAA,” McCortney said. “It protects our student-athletes within the state of Oklahoma, and it protects our universities.”
Senate Bill 840 first removes the requirement for compensation to be “commensurate with market value”, which means athletes can be paid as much or as little as sponsors are willing to pay.
Most notably, however, is the section which bans student-athletes from being classified as an employee of the institution they intend.
Athletes have tried to get themselves classified as employees for nearly a decade – the first attempt came back in 2014 when Northwestern University football players asked to be represented by a labor union. The National Labor Relations Board denied the request in 2015.
In December, that same agency said the NCAA is breaking federal law by not classifying its athletes as employees, and it announced its plan to pursue unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA.
If that case were to progress far enough – and the Supreme Court rules in the NLRB’s favor – it would supersede this section of the bill.
SB 840 would also amend the law on professional representation, removing the requirement that an athlete is represented by a licensed agent or attorney.
Other changes McCortney’s bill would make include:
- Barring athletes from using university logos for the purpose of marketing themselves unless receiving permission. The university may be entitled compensation for the use of its logos.
- Allowing institutions to prevent NIL deals from interfering with team activities.
- Giving institutions the option to require courses on training in contracts and financial literacy.
