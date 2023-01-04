An Oklahoma Senator aims to prohibit law enforcement agencies from making traffic offense quotas.
Data from the Census Bureau’s 2020 Survey of State and Local Government Finances showed 53 select Oklahoma cities and towns generated more than $100 in total fines per adult. Fourteen of those – with smaller populations – made more than $500 in revenue from fines per adult.
As a result, Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) began pushing for the forbiddance of traffic citation quotas.
“Our peace officers shouldn’t be pushed by their employers to focus on writing extra tickets or collecting extra revenue from citations,” Dahm said in a 2020 proposal. “Prohibiting quotas will allow officers to better serve our communities by keeping their focus on protecting our citizens.”
Senate Bill 82 would ban court requirements for police to issue a certain number of citations and for judges to collect a predetermined amount of money. It would not prohibit a court from estimating the amount of money it anticipates in a budget report.
Dahm has been critical of the quotas as the antithesis of prioritizing public safety. His new bill would eliminate such financial motivations, real or not.
Violation of this proposed law by any person would be grounds for removal from position.
Legislation filed to modernize county clerk services
Sen. Joe Newhouse (R-Tulsa) filed legislation to allow certified copies of county land records to be signed, notarized and recorded electronically.
People would no longer be required to physically appear at a county clerk’s office or wait for documents to be mailed under Senate Bill 78.
“It’s time for Oklahoma to catch up with other states that have been doing this for years,” Newhouse said in a press release. “It would be more convenient and cost effective for these records to be delivered electronically.”
Similar legislation was unanimously passed in the Senate in 2022 but did not receive a floor hearing in the House of Representatives.
This bill would not require electronic copies, but rather make the service available to any court clerk who would want it.
Fees for electronic copies shall not exceed 25 cents for each image or 15 cents for each if the county clerk provides more than 3,500 images.
Rep. Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow) will carry the bill in the House.
“This bill ensures the safety of the information shared electronically while modernizing our clerks’ offices,” Ford said. “I’m glad to help speed up services offered to the public and stand ready to help get this bill through the legislative process.”
The 59th Legislature will officially convene on Feb. 6, and measures can then be considered.
