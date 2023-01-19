Every active peace officer in Oklahoma would be required to complete two hours of training annually on maintaining mental and behavioral health wellness under a new bill.
Sen. Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville) filled Senate Bill 379 – an amendment to the already-existing legislation on law enforcement training – to help first responders with their mental health.
The bill also requires an eight-hour course on maintaining mental and behavioral health wellness to complete a peace officer certification.
“Municipal, county and state taxpayers invest significant resources in our first responders, including their training, compensation, health benefits, mental benefits and retirement,” Daniels said. “Yet, as important as maintaining good mental health is in these often-stressful jobs, we don’t require these valued employees to receive any personal mental health wellness training.
First responders witness tragedies daily, such as crimes, fires or medical emergencies, and Daniels said more could be done to help them through taxpayer money.
“If we are going to offer the resources to treat them, which the taxpayers do now, let’s train them to look after their mental health,” Daniels said. “Before we even certify them as an officer and then each year do that as part of their continuing education.”
The bill, if passed, would take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.