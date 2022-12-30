A state representative has written a bill that could position Oklahoma to capitalize on the growing popularity of sports betting.
Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City) introduced House Bill 1027, which would authorize tribes to offer sports betting in casinos and on mobile devices.
Luttrell proposed a similar bill earlier this year, and it failed to get a vote on the floor.
This time, however, Gov. Kevin Stitt appeared on a Tulsa television broadcast and said he is “open” to making sports betting legal, especially if it brings revenue to Oklahoma.
The Oxford Economics Group estimated that legal betting would generate $240 million in new revenue for the state.
Historically, Oklahoma gaming expansion occurs in non-election years when legislators are looking for new revenue.
What the bill could mean for OSU
The bill could fundamentally change the way Oklahoma State fans interact with the university’s athletics.
In September 2020, the University of Colorado announced a corporate sponsorship with PointsBet – the first time an NCAA program partnered with a sports betting operator. The university said the multimillion-dollar deal would provide a financial boost during a time when the athletic department’s budget was stressed.
Other schools, too, have brokered deals to bring betting to campuses. Caesars Sportsbook offered Michigan State $8.4 million over five years to promote gambling at the university.
Gambling companies have spared no expense to turn sports fans and casino-goers into digital gamblers ever since the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision to let state legislatures legalize sports betting.
Major universities like Oklahoma State, with more than 250,000 alumni and 20,000 students, are an easy-to-reach target audience.
If Luttrell’s bill were to be passed into law, how soon after would fans see a sports betting promotion at Boone Pickens Stadium?
Other schools have used their gambling deals to increase revenue, hire big-name coaches and improve facilities. TCU used its partnership with WinStar World Casino and Resort to build luxury suites at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and sports betting isn’t even legal in Texas yet.
Questions would be raised about the ethics of encouraging gambling to OSU students who might be susceptible to addiction.
The rabbit hole of ramifications, good and bad, for the legalization of sports betting is seemingly endless.
But the bill would have to pass before those conversations gained any momentum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.