The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma received 610,692 pounds of food and $32,118 in donations during the 30th National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The drive returned on May 14, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahomans were asked to leave a bag of nonperishable food donations by their mailbox on May 14. USPS letter carriers across Oklahoma transported those donations to regional food banks for volunteers to sort. In the Oklahoma City metro, 275 volunteers helped sort donations at 20 post office sites.
“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a labor of love. We couldn’t do it without the hard work of letter carriers, who literally carried the extra weight along their routes, as well as the dedication of our volunteers to sort the donations in the hot weather,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
In total, the drive will help the Regional Food Bank to provide 637,382 meals to Oklahomans living with hunger. Donations will stay local and benefit Regional Food Bank partners in the 238 communities across central and western Oklahoma where it was collected.
“This drive is integral to keeping the shelves stocked at our partners across our 53-county service area. We are so thankful to the letter carriers for continuing their commitment to fighting hunger and our sponsors for ensuring the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a success,” Dykstra said.
Since 1992, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 12 million pounds of food and raised $9.9 million dollars to fight hunger in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.