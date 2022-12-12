While Oklahoma may avoid the worst parts of an enormous winter storm expected to strike the central United States, the state may still see high winds and heavy precipitation throughout the coming week.
“(Stillwater) will get up to quarter-sized hail and 60 to 80 mile per hour wind gusts,” the National Weather Service told the News Press. “Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flooding are the worst possibilities, but Stillwater is at a lower, marginal risk than other areas.”
The storm is a part of the same system that produced heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and some flooding in California over the weekend.
Now, the storm will span across a dozen states and affect millions of Americans.
AccuWeather forecasters said temperatures will fall below freezing by Tuesday.
The combination of the warm, humid air ahead of the storm and the cold, dry air following the storm could lead to the right conditions for severe weather and a risk to lives and property in Oklahoma, the AccuWeather forecasters said.
Snow is not expected in Stillwater, but the high wind, rain and cold temperatures could be dangerous to people unable to find shelter.
Stillwater’s Mission of Hope is not yet open in emergency weather status for homeless people, but it may open on Wednesday as the temperature drops, a representative said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.