The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services introduced Ride CARE, an alternative transportation for Oklahomans experiencing a psychiatric emergency, one year ago.
The department proclaimed it as a service that would “fundamentally transform how children and adults requiring inpatient psychiatric treatment are transported to high levels of treatment settings.”
But a representative from Grand Mental Health Stillwater – formerly Grand Lake Mental Health, the local Ride CARE facility, said the service is seldom used locally. In fact, most residents are unaware of its existence.
What is Ride CARE?The service emerged in response to the 2021 Oklahoma Senate Bill 3, which limited the radius that law enforcement officers were required to secure transport of individuals experiencing mental health crises to 30 miles. Those individuals could also be handcuffed even if they committed no crime.
Many Oklahomans, however, live in rural, underserved mental health service areas.
So, the ODMHSAS contracted alternative transportation vendors to use unmarked vehicles with specially trained drivers to securely take people to the nearest treatment facility when they were greater than 30 miles away.
Oklahoma became the first state in the country to implement such a service.
“The back of a police car is not the best place for someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” said ODMHSAS Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges in a press release. “Oklahoma has found a way to change this approach, which creates a perception of criminality that, in turn, furthers a reluctance among many to ask for help before a crisis occurs.”
The ODMHSAS claims to have provided more than 12,000 transports in the past year.
Why is Ride CARE not used as often in Stillwater?Simply put, a 30-mile radius is much larger than it might seem.
Law enforcement would be responsible for transports as far out as Chandler, Cushing, Guthrie, Oilton, Pawnee and more.
A person experiencing a mental health crisis outside of that radius would then be closer to another facility, eliminating GRAND Mental Health Stillwater as an option.
How do I use Ride CARE for myself or a person in need?Any private party wanting to be transported to a mental health facility via a contracted vendor must first be at least 30 miles away from the nearest one.
If someone is within 30 miles, they can call the 988 hotline.
Those outside the radius must call 405-440-3034 and complete a telehealth evaluation.
Did the individual meet the criteria for an emergency detention?
If so, a Ride CARE affiliate is expected to respond within 90 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.