Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed 20 bills that were passed during this year’s legislative session and said he will continue to veto “any and all legislation” until the Senate adopts his tax cut and education plans.
In his fifth State of the State address, Stitt called for eliminating Oklahoma’s sales tax on groceries and reducing the individual income tax rate from 4.75 percent to 3.99 percent.
On April 21, he unveiled the Oklahoma Education and Parental Choice Plan which would, among other investments, provide a $5,000 annual tax credit for the parents of a student attending private school.
“I represent Oklahomans,” Stitt said. “So until we get tax cuts, until we get parent choice done, we’re not going to do all this other stuff for lobbyists and special interest groups. Let’s get those two things done, and then we’ll be happy to talk about some other things.”
Stitt has vetoed the following notable bills:
Senate Bill 291: Child abuse victims would be permitted to have a petition filed on their behalf for an emergency protective order
Senate Bill 369: Employers would be required to run a criminal history background check before a nurse begins employment. It also adds any crime that resulted in the person being registered as a sex offender as a disqualifier.
Senate Bill 395: Each state individual income tax return form would contain a provision to allow a donation from a tax refund for the benefit of Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster, for returns beginning in 2024.
Senate Bill 711: The Department of Corrections, county jails and hospitals would be required to provide two doses of naloxone and an overdose education program to inmates who have been diagnosed with opioid addiction upon their release.
Senate Bill 712: The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services would be required to distribute naloxone to hospitals, and the hospital would provide two doses to overdose patients upon discharge.
House Bill 2820: would have extended the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority’s authorization from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2026.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said it was beneath the dignity of Stitt’s office to issue the type of vetoes he did.
“He didn’t even attempt to say it was based on a policy difference,” Treat said. “It’s irrational behavior from the governor and … so hopefully he’ll calm down and sober up.”
