Tom Love, who became a billionaire after founding Love’s Travel Stops & Country Store’s, died at the age of 85 Tuesday morning, the company announced.
Love and his wife, Judy, founded the business in 1964 out of an abandoned service station in Watonga. It evolved into a network of more than 600 stores in 42 states.
He is survived by his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another pair on the way.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” the Love family said in a statement. “He loved people, and that was evident in how he guided our family, operated the business ... and gave back to our community.”
Born in 1937 in Oklahoma City, Love attended St. Gregory’s Preparatory School in Shawnee. He then attended St. John’s University but left after one semester to join the United States Marine Corps.
He and Judy got married when he returned home in 1960.
In 1972, Love’s store in Guymon became the first in the nation to combine self-service gasoline and grocery items.
Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said Love was a man of conviction.
“He credited the company’s success to the people who worked for us,” Wharton said. “In many respects, he was an ordinary person who built an extraordinary business alongside his wife Judy and his family, who he loved deeply.”
Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum released a statement recognizing Love’s life and death.
“Tom and his company represent the best of Oklahoma,” Shrum said. “We are grateful for their support of Oklahoma State through the years and their devotion to building a better and stronger Oklahoma. We send our heartfelt condolences and sincere prayers to the entire Love family.”
