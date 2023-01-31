Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue treating slick and hazardous conditions in all Southeastern and Eastern counties extending from Marietta, Ardmore northeast to Ada, McAlester, Muskogee to Jay in Delaware County.
While progress is being made South and Southeast of the Oklahoma City metro and Northeast of the Tulsa metro, some slick spots remain.
I-35 from Ardmore south to Texas is considered extremely slick and hazardous and travel is discouraged. I-35 from Oklahoma City to Purcell and I-40 from Shawnee east to the Arkansas state line is slick in spots.
As with all winter weather, drivers should avoid unnecessary travel but if that is not an option, use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time.
Be on the lookout for “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment and do not pass.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
