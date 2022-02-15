Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and one witness testified at a preliminary hearing in a second-degree murder case against a Stillwater man involved in a fatal collision.
Richard Randall Catlett is charged with second-degree murder stemming from the collision in July. Since he has a prior conviction, the charge was elevated to second-degree murder instead of manslaughter.
Catlett is represented by court-appointed defense counsel Sarah Kennedy and the State of Oklahoma is represented by Payne County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington.
The first witness who testified was Dakota Alsip, who said he witnessed the collision. He was leaving one of his leases when he alleged he observed a vehicle at the top of a hill near Union Road.
Alsip said he pulled out into the roadway since the vehicle – later determined to be driven by Catlett – was far away, when suddenly the car was closer to him.
“It was traveling pretty fast,” he told Judge Katherine Thomas.
Alsip said he looked in his rearview mirror and noticed Catlett “fishtailing,” so he pulled over, and in that short time, the car crashed and rolled.
He then said he noticed a woman lying on the ground and a man – he later identified as Catlett – get out and say he was driving.
“I went to go check on her, and she wasn’t breathing,” he said during direct examination by Etherington.
Alsip described Catlett’s demeanor as visibly upset. When Kennedy cross-examined Alsip, he said Catlett was emotional and crying.
Alsip said he attempted to console Catlett at the scene after calling 911 since he could tell the victim was already dead.
“I remember him saying ‘please no,’ but I don’t remember if he did CPR,” Alsip said, referencing Catlett’s demeanor.
OHP Trooper Colby Martens was the next to testify. He was the first trooper on the scene in July.
“When I arrived on scene … I observed a vehicle that looked like it crashed,” he said.
The victim was ejected, which Martens said from his experience typically happens from a rollover.
He speculated she might have been ejected 20 or 30 feet.
Martens told the court he spoke with Catlett in the ambulance, and asked if he was on any prescribed medication. He then said Catlett took out a pill bottle and dumped the contents into his hand. Martens said he then told Catlett to put the pills back into the bottle and hand it to him.
Martens then told the court Catlett dumped the pills into his hand again and ingested one pill.
When Kennedy cross-examined Martens, she asked him about tire tracks close to the scene. Martens said he didn’t know if it was related to the collision, but it was near impact. Another point brought up was the washed-out road and how that could have been a reason Catlett slowed down.
Martens said he didn’t know if the victim was wearing a seatbelt.
Trooper Matt Stacy with the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit was the last witness called to testify.
He alleged Catlett exceeded the speed limit and told him he took oxycodone, for which he has a prescription. He also said Catlett admitted taking Xanax even though he doesn’t have a prescription.
He also said it was strange that Catlett could fall asleep while talking with him because it was a “life-changing” situation he was in.
Catlett was also given a drug recognition evaluation by Stillwater Sgt. J.D. Hansen, a Drug Recognition Expert. This evaluation was given in the city jail.
During cross-examination, Kennedy asked if the pill Catlett took would interfere with the DRE evaluation results, and he said no. Another point Kennedy brought up was if Catlett knew he was free to go.
Stacy didn’t directly say Catlett was free to go, but he told the defense it was clear he wasn’t under arrest and he asked for permission before doing anything.
Kennedy once again asked him how Catlett would know.
“I think it was very clear he wasn’t under arrest,” he responded.
Thomas didn’t decide if enough probable cause was presented at the preliminary hearing for Catlett to be charged with second-degree murder.
Since he has a prior conviction the state argued this makes it a second-degree murder case. The defense argued that doesn’t apply to this case since it’s an older case. Thomas is taking all this into advisement and the case is reset for March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.