Tessa Freeman and her family are “truly blown away” by the support of the Morrison community
It’s “Morrison Strong” and “Wildcat Strong” all over again. This time it is 16-year-old Tessa Freeman’s battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The Morrison community has surrounded the Freeman family in full force.
Tessa’s dad is Jared Freeman, who is the Assistant Principal for Morrison Schools. He was also the coach that led the girls’ softball team to take State a few years ago. His wife Jennifer is a registered nurse.
The Morrison community came together as one, to help the Freeman family. Jan Lesh held a Mexican supper with all the fixings. She and her staff prepared a delicious meal.
There were approximately 450 people in attendance, and they raised around $50,000 for the Freeman family. Jan Lesh relates, “It is almost unbelievable; we hope it is life-changing for the family. It is really a blessing.”
An auction followed, with Gregg Pickens donating his time as auctioneer. There was table after table of donated plunder, including several baby rabbits which were irresistible, especially to little girls! Several young girls toured the cafeteria, cuddling them.
There were a couple of goats, sports memorabilia with Mike Gundy’s signature, and two sides of beef. Also, there was a wooden American flag, a game of horseshoes, a load of rocks (delivered), nine dozen donuts, and scrumptious baked goods.
One of the most sentimental items was a hand-stitched quilt made by a Stillwater woman in her 80s, whose husband is a cancer survivor. There was a grand total of 220 donated items. It has been said, “The smaller the town, the bigger the hearts.” That is certainly true of Morrison! It has also been said, they are “Small but Mighty.”
Tessa’s dad, Jared Freeman expresses his gratitude, “On behalf of Tessa and our entire family, I want to thank everyone involved in the fundraiser on Monday. Morrison is a special community, and so many amazing people pitched in to help our family.
“Jan Lesh and her family worked tirelessly to organize this event. I cannot adequately express how grateful we are to Jan and her family.
It has been a challenging few months, but we have received so much support, we are truly blown away!”
Superintendent Brent Haken reflected on the benefit supper and auction; “We are Wildcats! The Freeman family is part of the Wildcat family. Mr. Freeman and his family have poured into this community, specifically the children, and it’s a blessing to give back. We are strengthened by the generosity of one another as we do what Galatians 6 2-4 tells us to – ‘Carry each other’s burdens.’ I am so thankful for a community that showed up to fight with Tessa. This event showcases what Mr. Freeman has dedicated his life to; teaching others that education is more. More than facts and tests, it is about being able to help move the team forward. Tessa, no one fights alone, we can’t wait to see you soon. Stay Wildcat Strong.”
The event organizer Jan Lesh expressed, “It is almost unbelievable! We hope it is life-changing for the family. It is really a blessing!” Lesh is making an album with photos as a keepsake of this event.
Tessa Freeman’s paternal grandmother, Teresa Freeman, attended the supper and auction. She shares, “I want to thank everybody that is here and worked so hard putting this together. My words don’t come out heartfelt enough – our thanks to everybody. It made us feel very special and appreciated.”
Tom Freeman, Tessa’s paternal grandfather, had to say, “It is absolutely heartwarming and honestly overwhelming, the outpouring of love and support the community is showing her and her family. We will be extremely grateful for all the Morrison community has done for our family.”
Charlotte McKee, Tessa’ maternal grandmother reflects, “It is very heartwarming to see everyone gathered here for Tessa. She is a sweet kid. I am overwhelmed by the number of people and donations, and the kindness. It is a good community.”
The sentiment often expressed to Tessa, is that “No one fights alone.” Truly she and her family have the entire Morrison community behind them, with prayers and donations and well-wishes.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.