Is using marijuana really good for America’s future? I humbly accept the decision of the majority of Oklahoma voters who came out in force to approve the use of “medical marijuana.” But every credible medical website lists the risks associated with consuming it.
This mood-altering substance places a heavy neurological and physical burden on many organ systems in the human body. Now the odor of this “medication” is detected along city streets and in restaurant parking lots. If this is such an important medication, why is most of it burnt away before the “patient” consumes it, and why does most of its substance flow into the ambulatory air where it may impact those of us who do not want this smoke in the air we breathe?
People are smoking it in places where smoking tobacco products are prohibited. Medical experts from many fields of practice agree that marijuana has a powerful negative effect on the maturing brain of a child in all stages of their growth, from prenatal development to their upper teenage years. Children are vulnerable to marijuana second-hand smoke in the exact same manner as they are with tobacco cigarettes. It retards a child and adult’s ability to think clearly.
Blue Hire states on their website that marijuana impairs the ability to manage the everyday problems that occur in our lives, and the impairment can last from hours to weeks. An individual can develop memory problems and have hallucinations. Both of these can severely decrease a person’s ability to learn trade skills and to learn new material during their primary education years as well as in their college years.
If you have an infant in your family, imagine a marijuana cigarette in their mouth 17 years from today. Their mental health and productivity will be compromised. Add your single child with hundreds of thousands of future adults struggling to function in a drug-induced educational and working environment. The effects of this mood-altering substance have not changed over the past 50 years. So, we cannot expect the harmful effects of this drug will be any different in the decades to come.
Here are additional health risks associated with marijuana use: psychological dependence, dizziness, fatigue, reduced coordination, impaired balanced, euphoria, paranoia, hallucinations, anxiety, nausea and blurred vision.
Please be aware. The push for recreational marijuana in Oklahoma has not gone away! It will not be very long before this battle starts over. We cannot afford to be quiet again. Is this what we want for our future? Is this what we want for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s future?
Dr. Means is a member of The American Legion Post 129 and The Noon Lions Club.
