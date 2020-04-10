Over the last four weeks we have made numerous adjustments to our lifestyle because of the global spread of the novel coronavirus. We have been encouraged to stay in our homes as much as possible. We have distanced ourselves from people who do not reside in the exact same living space where we do. Very few things are the same as they were two months ago. All levels of government have worked tirelessly to heal the sick, broadcast information that will prevent new infections and to keep us safe. Federal, state and local governments have passed executive orders and guidance that are essential to stop this disease. President Trump has suggested that other common illnesses like the seasonal cold and flu will be better controlled if we continue following a few of these recommendations long after this invisible enemy is defeated and life returns to normal.
As the Federal Executive Branch, state agencies and local officials continue their attack on the COVID-19 pandemic we are asked to do our individual part. If our homes are coronavirus free, it is the safest place for us. When we must go out, practice SOCIAL DISTANCING, and DO NOT TOUCH YOUR FACE. After arriving home, wash your hands immediately and disinfect all surfaces you touch on your way to getting your hands clean, such as door knobs, countertops and water faucets. Do not forget to wipe down your vehicle, such as the steering wheel, door handles and the gear shifter. Additional, infect your electronic devices, especially your smartphones. We have the power to stop this invisible enemy, COVID-19, from causing illness in our homes. The government is doing what it can to stop this disease at the community level. We must do everything within our power to stop this invisible enemy at the individual level.
Staying at home under the present conditions gives us the opportunity to look for ways to bond with our families in ways the normal busy lifestyle prohibits. Look for ways to discover new artistic or musical talents with your family. Challenge each other to start writing poems or short-stories. Children can start writing letters to their grandparents. Grandparents can start writing letters to their grandchildren. There is a whole new world to discover inside our homes if we will look. Talk about all the articles in the local newspaper, then work on the word puzzles together. This can be a golden opportunity to build stronger family relationships and make lasting memories. It can be a time of reflection for all of us about who and what is really important in our lives. It can be a time of repairing broken relationships as we practice the art of forgiveness and loving each other as we love ourselves.
Last week, Bret Bair from Fox News ended one of his daily broadcasts by saying “we are one day closer to the end of all this.” I firmly believe our nation will be stronger, wiser and more resilient. BY THE GRACE OF GOD, WE WILL BECOME A BETTER NATION. May the Lord Bless our families, our homes and our businesses and May God Bless America!
Dr. Aaron Means is a member of the Hanner-Sharp American Legion Post 129 and the Stillwater Noon Lions Club.
