Occasionally, I begin to think and act like, “I am, and there is no one else besides me.”
It is an easy trap to fall into. It may be triggered by a financial difficulty, a physical ailment, a relational problem, but suddenly, it is the only thing I can think about. Depending on its severity, I can sometimes obsess about it for hours, days or even weeks on end.
If you are honest with yourself, you can identify times in your life when you have done the same.
In its more severe times, it can be somewhat disabling, impairing the motivation and ability to move forward with what really needs to be done.
Really, the truth is that there is only One person who can truly say, “I am and there is no one else besides me.” Only when I firmly trust in the fact, “He is and there is no one else besides Him,” am I able to reach my potential of who I am created to be.
Isaiah says in the 47th chapter that God raised up Babylon to chasten Israel, His servant. While fulfilling her role, Babylon became ruthless toward Israel.
Babylon thought and acted as though she was, and there was no one else beside her. She overstepped her bounds. The result? She eclipsed the glory of the Lord and suffered its severe consequences.
I guess that is why I need to daily stop and meditate on the glory of the Lord. Otherwise, I begin to become the center of my universe. When I am the center of my universe, I begin to careen toward destruction, if not of myself, then of others.
As in the Greek myth, Phaethon, mortal son of the god Helios, was obsessed with proving his greatness to others. He obtained the sun chariot to drive it for a day. But his pride got the best of him. He lost control and was destroying the earth. The result was his own destruction by Zeus.
That is what happened to Babylon. She became obsessed with her own wealth, power and importance. It can happen to us also; unless we are careful to fix our gaze upon His glory, and we ask, “Lord, how do you want to use me to increase Your glory?”
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.