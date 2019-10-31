A few years ago, a friend of mine and I spoke of the lack of passion for the Lord in our hearts, not others but our own. In some ways, we had become as though we really didn’t care anymore.
As I read Isaiah 52, I am reminded of 51. Remember the desert of righteousness in our hearts? The prophet called upon the Lord to, “Awake, awake, put on strength, O arm of the Lord!” The call was for Him to break the power of sin over our lives, to make the desert of righteousness in our hearts to bloom once again. In Isaiah 52 the prophet calls for us to:
Awake, awake! Put on your strength, O Zion; Put on your beautiful garments, O Jerusalem, the holy city! For the uncircumcised and the unclean shall no longer come to you.
Shake yourself from the dust, arise; Sit down, O Jerusalem! Loose yourself from the bonds of your neck, O captive daughter of Zion!
Calling upon God to awake and save us, a responsibility upon our part to awake ever remains. Get out of the dust! Loose ourselves!
But I feel like I have been awakened in the middle of the night, and the monster in the bed has wrapped his arms around me holding and preventing me from awaking. I know I should arise and put on the garments of joy to greet my Lord, but I am just too tired! I’ve sold myself to the monster for nothing.
In the midst of the struggle against the monster of spiritual sleep, Isaiah cries out,
How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news, who proclaims peace, who brings glad tidings of good things, who proclaims salvation, who says to Zion, “Your God reigns!” Your watchmen shall lift up their voices, with their voices they shall sing together; for they shall see eye to eye when the Lord brings back Zion. Break forth into joy, sing together, you waste places of Jerusalem! For the Lord has comforted His people, He has redeemed Jerusalem. The Lord has made bare His holy arm in the eyes of all the nations; and all the ends of the earth shall see the salvation of our God.
That is good news! He who has the power to restore the waste place of the desert of my heart has come and is coming. He has made bare His holy arm. He is ready to go to work.
His glory is about to be revealed. It is His servant, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will restore the desert places. That is His glory! He asks one thing of us,
Depart! Depart! Go out from there, Touch no unclean thing; Go out from the midst of her, be clean, you who bear the vessels of the Lord. For you shall not go out with haste, Nor go by flight; For the Lord will go before you, And the God of Israel will be your rear guard.
Get out of my eyes, Sleep! I will purify myself in the blood of the One who died for me! He envelopes me in His love, going before me and behind me. That is His glory!
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
