A few years ago, a friend of mine called me right before he was arrested and hauled off to jail.
He failed to turn his cell phone off before putting it into his pocket. I listened for the next 45 minutes. Sometimes I could hear what was being said, sometimes not. Although mouthy toward the arresting officer, the official reason for his arrest was failure to make payments for previous fines and legal fees.
Chronically homeless, they did not know where to find him. Had he not mouthed off; the officer would not have arrested him. I believe he wanted the arrest. I had just bought him dinner because he hadn’t had anything to eat for days. The warmth and mattress of a county jail probably sounded good to him.
When Jesus began His ministry, He was asked to read the Scripture during the Synagogue service. Selecting part of Isaiah 61:1-2, Luke records Jesus reading in 4:18-19:
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed; To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.”
According to Doug Greenwold, 80-90% of Palestine in Jesus’ day were one crop failure away from debtor’s prison. Jesus’ multitudes were from the peasant class. He gave them good news. More importantly, He brought good news to those who recognized their spiritual poverty.
He was sent to heal the broken hearted. Some were broken hearted because of their poverty, others for other reasons. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Some mourned over their sin and found comfort in Jesus’ forgiveness.
He was sent to proclaim liberty to the captive, clearly a reference to the Messiah who would bring freedom to the captive. Jesus’ main ministry was to set the spiritually bound free. He did it over and over again with the demon possessed and with those ensnared by their sin.
He came to give sight to the blind, which He did an abundant number of times and in diverse ways. Interestingly enough that phrase is not found in Isaiah 61 in any Hebrew or LXX text.
He came to set at liberty those who are oppressed. Interesting, that phrase is not found in Isaiah 61, but it is found in Isaiah 58:6. It is the kind of fast that the Father desires, and Jesus gave that liberty. He Himself said, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.”
My friend never knew anything but poverty. He has lived on and off of the street since he was 15. Jesus has given Him many opportunities to have his needs met both physical and spiritual, but he often traded those opportunities for short term pleasure.
He’s known his share of broken heartedness. His parents split when he was young. His twin brother died. Although he is an intelligent guy, He never learned to read properly because of learning disabilities.
Prison, captive? He’s been in and out of jail all his life, but there are prisons of the soul that are deeper than county jails. I believe Jesus is in the process of setting him free from the prisons of his soul, even as Jesus is doing with me.
Jesus stands ever ready to give good news to the poor, to heal the broken hearted, to proclaim liberty to captives, to restore sight to the blind, to bring liberty to the oppressed and to bring in the year of jubilee to our lives.
There is poverty that comes from personal choices. Jesus came to bring us forgiveness for the poor choices and to empower us to make right choices. Forgiveness of sin and the power to live righteously and to love fervently yields riches that are not necessarily economic but change lives. What sin do you need forgiveness for? What empowerment do you need for victory over sin?
There is poverty that is systemic. Our system is rigged in such a way that once one is ensnared in poverty, it is near impossible to get out. As a friend of mine says, “It’s expensive being poor.”
Jesus came to empower His church to be salt and light, culture changers, changers of systems. What is the church of Stillwater going to do in 2020 to change our culture, our systems?
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
