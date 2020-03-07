My third-grade teacher appointed my friend and me to run an errand for her during lunch break.
She needed something from the superintendent of schools who officed at the high school just a block down the street from us. Such authority given to a child would be unthinkable in today’s setting; the liabilities would be just too great.
However, our sleepy little town in the mid-1960s probably had fewer than 200 students. Everyone knew everyone. The community trust level was reasonably high.
I was bubbling over with the excitement of actually being given some responsibility. My friend and I eagerly embarked west to the high school. Proud of the authority we bore. We were apostles for our teacher, on a mission to receive the appointed item. Marching over to the superintendent’s office, across the hall from my mom’s classroom, we entered only to find that the superintendent wasn’t there.
Undaunted by his absence, we found out that he was teaching the chemistry class across the hall, next to mom’s room. Walking through the door, we suddenly found that every eye in the class was on us, including my oldest brother’s eyes. I wasn’t expecting this. Every memory of the task of my apostleship fled my mind.
My friend and I quickly became the laughingstock of the classroom. We returned to our teacher in ignominious defeat. Her casual response was, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll get it later.”
So far in Hebrews 1 we saw that Jesus is the heir to all things; and in Hebrews 2 that He is attested by signs and wonders. In Hebrews 3 we are told to consider the Apostle and High Priest of our confession, Christ Jesus. What is an Apostle?
He was one who was sent on behalf of an Emperor and carried all the authority of the Emperor. What was a High Priest? A priest is one who is a mediator between God and man.
Jesus was sent on behalf of God the Father with all authority to mediate between us and God. Completely faithful in fulfilling His duty, all eyes were on Him, yet He did not forget His duty. It was to build us into a temple to be inhabited by God.
Jesus was faithful to take rebellious sinful people like us, remove our sin, give us His righteousness, reconcile us to God, join us together so that we become a house that invites God’s presence. The presence of God can now dwell in us individually and corporately.
Moses was faithful in building his house. The problem was that his house was only successful at revealing the sin of the people. He was unable to bring them into the rest of victory over temptation and sin.
Jesus contrasts with Moses by revealing our sin, removing it and giving us ability to be victorious over sin. What Moses accomplished was glorious, but Jesus far outshines Moses.
Unlike me Jesus never got rattled by His circumstances. He remained faithful in fulfilling His apostleship. He is indeed faithful in making those who repent and trust in Him victorious over sin. Hmmm ... now there is some food for thought.
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.