How do we know that Jesus is heir to all things?
How do we know that He created the worlds? How do we know that He is the brightness of the glory of God? How do we know that He is the express image of God?
How do we know that He upholds all things by the word of His power? How do we know that he is better than the angels?
Hebrews 2:4 says that God attested to these things by signs, wonders, miracles and gifts of the Holy Spirit. And yes, they still happen today. They do not happen every day or we wouldn’t view them as miracles. We would view them as everyday events.
A friend of mine went on a mission trip to India about 15 years ago. He had another friend that traveled with him, whom I will call Bill. Bill was of a theological persuasion that convinced him that God no longer miraculously heals today. Bill fell and severely injured his shoulder.
The doctors recommended surgery. Bill preferred to have surgery done in the USA. However, he was in extreme agony. My friend suggested that they ask one of the local pastors (who had seen God perform miracles in response to his prayers) to pray for him. Bill declined. Eventually the pain became unbearable. Bill submitted to asking the pastor to pray for him. Jesus healed him instantly.
One morning in seminary I had zero money in the bank, zero money in my pocket, no food in the refrigerator or cupboard and no prospect of receiving money in the near future and a wife and baby to feed.
I got up and walked to the seminary library and sat down at a study table to have my quiet time. As I was reading God’s word, another student, whom I had only met the week before and barely knew his name, got up from his study table, walked over to me and handed me a $20 bill. In 1980 dollars that was a lot of money.
He said, “I don’t know why but the Lord told me to give this to you.”
We ate for several days because of that miracle of Jesus. That student did not know my need. He had little money himself. It was a sacrifice for him to give, yet God spoke to him. He listened and obeyed, and I am sure God made up the difference for him.
There were several miracles that occurred in that provision: the student heard, the student obeyed, my need was met without me telling a soul, and my faith was strengthened. My seminary days had many similar events.
What is man that God is mindful of him? Yet it is the glory of God that He became a man so that He could meet our need of holiness. By the grace of God, He endured the suffering of death on the cross for us. He destroyed the one who had the power of death!
Yes, death and sickness reign for a little while, but they flee when Jesus comes, and He is coming to ultimately defeat sickness and death. But before He returns, He gives us aid. He is able to give us aid because in all things, He was made like us. He knows our temptations.
He is an ever merciful and faithful High Priest.
John Chaffin is pastor at the Christian Missionary Church in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.