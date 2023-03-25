Wow, it was a busy deadline week!
First off, House Bill 2255 passed the House floor. It would create the Hallett Motor Racing Circuit License Plate. It recognizes Hallett Motor Racing Circuit for the staple that it is in House District 35. HB2255 also includes the 45th infantry bridge combat team.
Now, since we have wrapped hearing House bills, we send our approved bills to the Senate and then start to consider Senate bills.
I will present seven Senate bills: SB293, SB486, SB910, SB654, SB169, SB507 and SB941.
First, SB293 is a request bill from the Oklahoma Hospital Association and rural hospitals across Oklahoma, so they can take advantage of a federal designation called “rural emergency hospital” (REH).
It defines REH as a hospital that provides emergency treatment and stabilization services for an average stay of 24 hours or less. The REH designation is designed to maintain access to critical outpatient hospital services in communities that may not be able to support or sustain a Critical Access Hospital or small rural hospitals.
Coming from District 35, I know firsthand how crucial rural hospitals are in their communities.
Next, SB486 excludes the Oklahoma Historical Society from fleet purchase sales.
SB910 allows hunters to harvest a buck while it is still in velvet. SB910 is excellent for the hunting community by giving them an opportunity for another hunting season!
Next is SB654, creating the Captain Steven L. Farley Goldstar Families Act, a bill I am proud to co-author.
Brett Farley, an employee at the Capitol whose father was killed in Iraq, brought this bill to Senator Rosino.
It allows surviving spouses or children of a member of any branch U.S. Armed Forces who was killed in action in performing their duties after Sept. 11, 2001, to be eligible for a waiver of undergraduate resident tuition.
SB654 requires federal education benefits to be exhausted before applying for the waiver.
Next, SB196 strikes language, which gives the director of the Oklahoma Wildlife Department the same authority as a district attorney in every county in Oklahoma.
Next, SB507 clarifies that membership training requirements for county boards of equalization and excise should only apply on the member’s first term.
Last, SB941 directs the Wildlife Conversation Commission to prepare a report for the Legislature with proposed licensing fees based on the latest Consumer Price Index year-to-date percent change every five years, starting five years after the effective date.
SB941 also increases the maximum age for persons exempted from fishing and hunting license requirements from 16 to 18.
I know that was a lot of information, so please feel free to reach out with questions or concerns.
Again, thank you for electing me to serve District 35. I intend to continually keep you informed of what is happening at the Capitol.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 405-557-7344 or ty.burns@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Ty Burns, a Republican, serves District 35 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Creek, Noble, Osage, Pawnee and Payne counties.
