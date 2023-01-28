It is hard to believe session is right around the corner!
I am excited to announce that I will serve as the Oklahoma House of Representatives Wildlife Committee chair during the 59th Legislature. This is my second session serving as a chairman, and I look forward to advancing policies here in Oklahoma.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, named me to the position. I am excited to serve Oklahoma and House District 35 in this role.
I will also serve on the Agriculture Committee, A&B Transportation Committee and the State Powers’ Committee.
Jan. 19 was the last day for members to file legislation. Oklahoma lawmakers prefilled almost 3,100 bills and joint resolutions. Over 1,900 bills and 44 House joint resolutions were filed in the House, and more than 1,100 bills and 18 Senate joint resolutions were filed in the Senate. Only some of these bills will become law.
A joint resolution is similar to a bill but is mainly used as legislative referenda placed on statewide ballots. These are typically constitutional amendments submitted for the people to vote on, but sometimes legislators will send a proposed change in statute to the ballot voluntarily.
I filed 18 bills this year but can only run eight of them. I will keep you informed on these bills throughout the Legislative session.
Session begins Monday, Feb. 6, at noon with the Governor’s annual State of the State address, where he will outline his priorities and budget for the Legislature to consider.
In the next several months, members will consider bills in committee meetings before the bills move to the House floor, where the entire chamber will vote on them. In March, we will send our approved House bills to the Senate and then begin considering Senate bills.
Once it passes in both chambers, it is sent to the governor. If the governor signs a bill, it becomes state law. If the governor vetoes a bill, it does not become state law unless the Legislature overrides the veto. A two-thirds vote is needed in each house to override a veto.
I look forward to working with my fellow legislators this session to accomplish great things for the state of Oklahoma! Again, thank you for electing me to serve District 35. I intend to continually keep you informed of what is happening at the Capitol.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. Please do not hesitate to contact me at 405-557-7344 or ty.burns@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Ty Burns, a Republican, serves District 35 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Creek, Noble, Osage, Pawnee and Payne counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.