The time is upon us when we all will be counted in the decennial census. Once a decade, America comes together to count every resident in the United States, creating national awareness of the importance of the census and its valuable statistics. The decennial census was first taken in 1790, as mandated by the Constitution. It counts our population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities’ vital programs – impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy. At the time of writing this piece, the US population is 329,299,494 (Feb 18, 8:41 a.m.). Our local components of that population are: Oklahoma – 4,019,917; Payne County estimate – 82,040; Stillwater estimate – 50,391; each of the remaining cities and towns are less than 5,000.
Because of the need for a complete count of all of Payne County, Stillwater formed a joint committee comprised through community cooperation of the County, each city/town, OSU transit, League of Women Voters, apartment association, Our Daily Bread, public libraries, Chamber of Commerce, citizens, Stillwater Public Schools, OSU Leadership & Campus Life/Greek Life, and OSU non-traditional student services.
It is known that success throughout Payne County is not individual but is collective and includes a mixture of interests and targeted audiences. The Payne County Complete Count Committee (CCC) is comprised of volunteers making up a diverse landscape of Payne County. Local knowledge, influence and resources are utilized to promote the census through targeted, local outreach efforts. Partnerships between CCCs, local governments, and community organizations provide a way to coordinate a complete count in 2020. The Payne County CCC is made up of sub-groups that focus on specific messaging: intergovernmental; business community; media representatives, educational institutions, community stakeholders, and historically hard to count populations.
Outreach for the 2020 Census is important in achieving an accurate and complete count. With the census happening only once a decade, creating local awareness requires cooperation from across all segments of our population. Were you aware that college students who are living in Stillwater for school count HERE in the Census? The rule-of-thumb is for anyone living in a community, on April 1 of Census year, to be counted in that community. This does not affect taxes, residency, or parent’s taxes or insurance. Ways to reach specific audiences are developed through partnership efforts such as the non-traditional student services and the apartment association. Our Daily Bread already reaches many of the Hard to Count populations, and with local libraries being “Census Central”, additional assistance is provided through the use of equipment/internet and guidance from trained library personnel.
So, why is it so important to get a complete count?
• For every person counted in Oklahoma, approximately $1,675 in taxes returns to Oklahoma. Neither Texas, Colorado, Florida, California, nor any other state gets our Oklahoma money.
• Recovery from the May 2018 flooding uses census data: where are the people and properties impacted; how many people and properties were impacted; the valuation of the properties impacted and if they were owned or rented.
• Money to maintain, repair, and build new streets is allocated from the federal government based on Census data.
• Programs for the elderly and for low income individuals are funded from Census data.
• Public schools need to know where students live to plan for school re-districting and bus routes.
• Varying levels of health care are funded by Census data.
• Expansion of OSU transit services and routes is based on Census data.
• Recruiting new businesses, industries, restaurants, and retail shops is supported by a complete Census count.
• The Census is the basis for your voice being heard in Washington DS through reapportioning congressional seats, the basis for state election and school redistricting, and the basis for distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support states, counties and communities’ vital programs – impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
By working together, all of Payne County and the local cities & towns benefit. Ultimately, the success of the census depends on everyone’s participation. To be certain your community is ready for the 2020 Census, visit PayneCountyCensus.org or contact Census Coordinator, Paula J. Dennison, at 405-742-8214 to schedule an event in your community. Dennison is the Assistant City Manager of the City of Stillwater
