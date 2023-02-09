I am Tim Hardin, and I am a candidate for Stillwater City Council, seat number 2.
A native Oklahoman, I earned my degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. I worked in industry for 25+ years as an Industrial Engineer, investment advisor, and small business owner. I returned to academia to get my M.S. and Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Louisville, where I joined the faculty in both Computer Science and Industrial Engineering. My wife and I relocated to Stillwater about seven years ago when I joined the faculty of the Oklahoma State University Department of Industrial Engineering and Management. She joined Stillwater Medical Center as a pediatrician.
When we moved here, we planned on it being our forever home. As soon as we arrived, I made a very concerted effort to become involved in the fabric of this community. I completed Leadership Stillwater--class 26, and the Citizen’s Police Academy. I have been active in Stillwater Frontier Rotary for six years and currently serve as President-Elect. I am now serving my second term on Stillwater’s Board of Adjustment and my first term on the Stillwater Regional Airport Advisory Board. My community service activities include volunteering for Our Daily Bread and Food Sacks for Kids, among others. Through Rotary, I obtained a grant to purchase and distribute over 100 bicycle helmets to children in the community that have bicycles but who do not have a helmet. I raised funds from community groups to provide Will Rogers School with bilingual English/Pashtu books to assist in teaching our new Afghan neighbors. I supervise the Little Free Pantry at my church.
I have a strong background in financial analysis and process improvement that would prove beneficial to the Council and the City. My 15-plus years as a small business owner have given me insight to the challenges of meeting a payroll and serving customers. My community service has allowed me to connect with a wide range of citizens within our community.
With this background, I want to serve on the City Council. I want to commit my knowledge, time, and energy to helping Stillwater be a good steward of our available resources. I would like to see Stillwater become an even more vibrant community increasing the quality of life for all current citizens and making our city attractive for new businesses, repeat visitors and residents.
I would sincerely appreciate your vote as I would be honored and excited to serve Stillwater and all its citizens.
